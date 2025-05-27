From Suwe to Ten-Ten: 7 Nigerian childhood games that still make us smile

Children’s Day brings back those sweet memories of games that required nothing more than chalk, sandals, and a bunch of playful friends. Let’s take a joyful trip down memory lane with seven of our favourite childhood games:

1) Suwe (Hopscotch)

All you needed was a piece of chalk and the perfect aim. Suwe turned dusty grounds into courts of glory. You had to hop, balance, and sometimes argue your way through, because every game had that one child who “accidentally” kicked the stone out or stepped on the line.

2) Ten-Ten

A rhythm-based game played mostly by girls, Ten-Ten was all about mirroring foot movements in perfect sync. One wrong move and you’re out. The hand claps, stomps, and chants? Unmatched energy and laughter!

3) Catching-Catching (Tag)

This one didn’t need any tools — just your legs and a solid strategy. Once you’re the catcher, you sprint like your jollof rice and meat depend on it.

4) Police and Thief

Everyone wanted to be the thief, after all, the chase was the thrill! This game felt like our own homemade action movie, with plenty of hiding, chaotic and dramatic arrests.

5) Who is in the Garden?

A classic call-and-response game played by girls that built suspense and ended with mad sprints. A girl stays at the center, then other girls surround her, running in a circular formation while singing the song. We didn’t really understand the lyrics, but we definitely understood the joy.

6) Ludo and Snake & Ladder

Rainy days meant indoor battles with dice and plastic tokens. Tension rose when someone’s “six” took you back to square one. Friendships were tested!

7) Ayo (African Mancala)

If you could count, you could play. Strategy, patience, and a sharp eye made Ayo the “chess” of our time.