From Superman to Geralt: Ranking Henry Cavill’s Most Iconic Roles

He’s one actor whose prowess and range simply cannot be ignored. Henry Cavill is one of those rare actors who owns every role he plays, be it fantasy or supernatural, and still makes them feel completely natural. Over the years, he’s earned a reputation as one of Hollywood’s favourite brooding heartthrobs for ladies, and one actor who gives his viewers a good watch every single time. From Krypton to Camelot, here’s a ranking of Cavill’s most unforgettable roles:

10. Charles Brandon in The Tudors (2007–2010)

This was one of Cavill’s earlier roles, yet somehow, he made an impact that can’t be forgotten by those who watched the medieval series. Before the world knew him as Superman, he was seducing audiences as the charming, handsome, and rebellious Duke of Suffolk in The Tudors, a show about the English royalty. His portrayal brought both heat, action, and humanity to a historical drama which mainly focused on royal politics.

9. Napoleon Solo in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

ADVERTISEMENT

Stylish, witty, and effortlessly cool, as always. Cavill’s portrayal of a 1960s spy is criminally underrated. His chemistry with Armie Hammer and Alicia Vikander turned an action flick into a cult favourite. If James Bond ever needed a replacement, Solo proved Cavill was born for the tux, for real.

8. Theseus in Immortals (2011)

Long before throwing on the red cape we all know and love, Cavill wielded a sword and armour, yet again, in this Greek myth-inspired action film. Though the movie divided critics, Cavill’s heroic energy and commanding presence made Immortals an early glimpse of the hero he would later perfect as Superman.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. August Walker in Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

What is a Henry Cavill role without a little action? The moustache. The bathroom fight. The helicopter chase. Cavill’s turn as CIA agent-turned-villain August Walker was so memorable it nearly stole the show from Tom Cruise himself. His efficiency and smug confidence made him one of the franchise’s best antagonists yet.

6. Will Shaw in The Cold Light of Day (2012)

In this action thriller, Cavill starred opposite Bruce Willis and Sigourney Weaver as a young man who uncovers a deadly CIA conspiracy while searching for his kidnapped family. Though the movie generated early buzz, it ultimately failed to live up to expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics tore it apart, giving it a dismal 4% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences weren’t much kinder, landing it a mere 28% approval rating. Despite its star power and marketing push, the film struggled to connect, leaving many viewers disappointed and critics unimpressed. Though the movie underperformed, it positioned Cavill as a rising action hero just before Man of Steel.

5. Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes (2020–2022)

When Cavill wasn’t lashing heads at the King's command, he played the world’s most famous detective. His version gave us a break from the usual cold genius trope. Instead, it gave us a version we barely see: a Sherlock who genuinely cared, especially about his younger sister, Enola, played by Millie Bobby Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Captain Syverson in Sand Castle (2017)

We all know that Henry Cavill likes a good action role, and in 2017, he took a more grounded role in this Netflix war drama, portraying a battle-hardened special forces officer during the Iraq War. His rugged performance stood out, proving he could deliver realism as effectively as he did in superhero roles.

3. Superman/Clark Kent in Man of Steel (2013–2023)

ADVERTISEMENT

No role defines Cavill’s career quite like Superman. His version brought emotional depth and moral complexity to the iconic hero, a man struggling to belong in a world he’s meant to save. Whether soaring through the skies or battling General Zod, Cavill made the cape his own. Even years after his DC exit, fans continue to campaign for his return, proving that his Superman remains one of the most beloved in modern cinema.

2. Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher (2019–2023)

For most Cavill lovers, he made his way into our hearts as the grunting, growling, and monster-slaying Witcher, Geralt, in the fantasy series The Witcher. From the piercing eyes, smouldering looks, bright silver hair to his fighting skills, he was praised for his dedication to the role and how he brought the character to life. It was said that he reportedly re-read the books and played The Witcher games to embody the character. His exit from the show after Season 3 was felt across the fandom like a heartbreak spell that many are yet to overcome.

1. Superman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

ADVERTISEMENT

This wasn’t just a re-edit, it was redemption. Cavill’s Superman gained the emotional gravitas and narrative depth that were lacking in the 2017 version. The black suit, the resurrection arc, and the quiet scenes of reflection all cemented his legacy as the definitive modern Superman.