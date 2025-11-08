Iconiq Fest 2025 is set to make a grand debut this December with its highly anticipated three-day music experience, taking place from December 18 to 20, 2025. The festival will feature headline performances by Chike, BNXN (formerly Buju), Shallipopi, Famous Pluto, and Zerry DL.

The three-day fest will offer a distinct theme and sonic experience each day, celebrating the rhythm, diversity, and creative spirit that define Nigeria’s thriving music culture. Day one tagged Chike Live: Detty Love will feature Chike, opening the weekend with an intimate yet festive celebration of love and sound.

Day Two will see BNXN take centre stage with The Captain Experience, a captivating showcase of his journey as one of Afrobeats’ most versatile voices. The festival concludes with Plutomania Live in Concert, featuring energetic performances and fan-favourite hits from Shallipopi, Famous Pluto, and Zerry DL, capturing the raw energy and vibrancy of Detty December.

Chike, Bnxn, Shallipopi, Famous Pluto, and Zerrydl to Headline 2025 Iconiq Fest

Speaking ahead of the event, Tosin Obembe, the Show Director for the 2025 Iconiq Fest, highlighted that: “Iconiq Fest isn’t just another concert but a cultural experience. Our goal is to create a platform that celebrates African creativity, connects fans with their favourite artists, and showcases Lagos as the heartbeat of live entertainment in Africa. This maiden edition is just the beginning of something truly exponential.”

Beyond its star-studded lineup, Iconiq Fest promises to be one of the defining highlights of this year’s Detty December calendar, three days of unforgettable music, energy, and connection. As Lagos continues to solidify its reputation as Africa’s live entertainment capital, Iconiq Fest marks a new chapter in the city’s growing cultural influence.

Tickets are now available at www.iconiqfest.com , and fans are encouraged to secure theirs early.

About ICONIQ FEST

ICONIQ FEST brings together some of Nigeria’s most exciting artists, electrifying live performances, and immersive experiences that will make your December unforgettable.

For media inquiries, partnership and sponsorship information, please contact: 09039282320, 07065843065