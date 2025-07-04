Yul Edochie writes open letter to Tinubu, calls for return of cashless policy

Nollywood actor and self-proclaimed traditionalist Yul Edochie has penned a passionate appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling for the return of the cashless policy initially introduced under the Buhari administration.

In a post shared on his official Instagram page, Yul described the policy as a powerful tool that once helped stabilise the naira and reduce the cost of goods.

To my leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR @officialasiwajubat I humbly suggest you bring back the cashless policy. When it was introduced by the previous administration, it increased the value of the naira tremendously.

Yul further claimed that the cashless policy played a significant role in reducing crime, particularly kidnapping for ransom, which relies heavily on large cash transactions.

It helped to bring down prices of goods, and it made 5, 10, 20 and 50 naira notes regain value. The cashless policy also helped to reduce kidnapping massively. Consider it again, Sir. Thank you, Your Excellency.

His comments have sparked mixed reactions online, see some below:

No, we are good with the cash at hand policy... It's working for many of us. Do I have a witness? Thank you

Sir i need money to pay my rent.

Hmmmmm… prove that you are not even an insider of this administration as you portray… if not why u no go him office go tell am🤔

This isn’t the first time Yul has shown public support for President Tinubu. In December 2024, he praised Tinubu as a “silent achiever”, listing what he considered major accomplishments under his administration, including fuel subsidy removal and alleged improvements in infrastructure and agriculture.