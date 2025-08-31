'You tried to get me sacked' - Israel DMW hits back at Phyna amid feud with VDM

Davido's aide Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, has taken a swipe at former Big Brother Naija housemate Phyna amid her public spat with online activist Verydarkman (VDM).

Phyna had earlier called out Verydarkman for publishing their private chats on how to get justice for her sister, Ruth, who has been hospitalized since she was badly injured from being hit by a Dangote truck.

Verydarkman, while claiming that he was betrayed by Phyna in his effort to assist her in getting justice for her sister, published his private chat with the reality star.

However, seizing the opportunity to hit back at Phyna, with whom he had a public fight in the recent past, Israel took to social media to share his thoughts on what transpired between the reality star and Verydarkman.

In an initial statement on his Instagram story, Israel recalled how Phyna insulted and demeaned him after he confided in her about personal issues, particularly relating to his ex-wife, Sheila Courage.

Drawing parallels between the two public spats, Israel pointed out that while Verydarkman protected Phyna’s privacy by covering her phone number in the published chat, the reality star didn’t do the same for him.

“VDM leaked out all what you had privately discussed with him? You did same to me. You insulted and called me all (un)printable names. VDM even covered your number. Did you cover mine? Enjoy the shiit and more,” Israel said.

In another post, Israel accused Phyna of trying to get him sacked from his job over their public clash. This was after he had prayed for the quick recovery of Phyna’s sister.

He further claimed that the reality star has many enemies who are sitting and waiting for her downfall.

