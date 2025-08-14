BBNaija's Phyna seeks justice for sister who was run over by truck

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw and BBNaija Season 7 winner Phyna are demanding justice after a truck belonging to the Dangote Group allegedly ran over Phyna’s younger sister in Auchi, Edo State, leaving her critically injured.
According to Henshaw, the incident happened just six days after the victim graduated. The truck driver reportedly failed to stop after the collision and was only apprehended when a lecturer, who witnessed it, chased him down.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Henshaw revealed that the accident occurred in Auchi, Edo State, just six days after the victim’s graduation.
Henshaw further alleged that the vehicle’s license plate had been removed and that police, despite having the truck in custody, were refusing the family and concerned students access.
This @DangoteGroup truck in police custody in Auchi has hit a young girl who just graduated 6 days ago.The driver didn't stop. He was chased down by an eyewitness lecturer who went after him. The license plate has been removed.
Police are refusing the family n students access. One leg amputated already & the other one may soon be amputated as well. She is lying critical in hospital.She is the junior sister to @unusualphyna.Whoever owns the truck should own up .Calling on @PoliceNG @BenHundeyin to make sure justice is served..
Phyna also took to Instagram to call out the Dangote Group directly, accusing the company of instructing police to remove the truck’s plate number and prioritising meetings over her sister’s welfare.
From all that has happened you decided to rather tell the Nigerian police to remove the plate number on the truck that crushed my sister… What happened to seeing my sister first? If that truck and your driver should leave that station!!! I will be right back, I’m attending to my sister first. Na money you get, you no be God. But my God is bigger. Enough is enough.
ALSO READ: Phyna disowns family, publicly drops surname