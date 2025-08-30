You need three other boyfriends in your life - Tacha advises young women

Former Big Brother Naija star and entrepreneur Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has advised young women not to date one man at a time; rather, they should keep three other men in their lives.

The controversial former reality TV star said this while speaking on The Podcast Network on YouTube about love, dating, and living abroad.

Addressing young women directly when asked about their dating strategies, Tacha unsurprisingly offered a take that many would consider controversial, encouraging them to date multiple men and explore connections, and take their time before settling down.

“You need three other boyfriends in your life… I’m not saying to sleep with all the boyfriends. But at least… You just never really know,” Tacha said.

She added that it is essential for young women to remain single until marriage and resist letting societal pressure or current relationships influence their decisions.

“Every girl should be single till they’re actually married… Don’t let your boyfriend stop you from meeting your husband,” she said.

Tacha further advised women to navigate relationships differently to men, noting that both genders are not held to the same standards by society.

She said, “The kind of grace that the guys have is not the same kind of grace that we have. So we need to be able to move differently.”

On the topic of life abroad versus life in Nigeria, Tacha, who recently returned to Nigeria after spending a couple of months in the UK, suggested that living abroad might not be all that most people think of as it could be tougher than living in Nigeria.

“As much as it’s hard here in Nigeria, it’s also hard. It’s even harder abroad, honestly,” she said.

She added that many Nigerians living abroad would have returned to Nigeria if not for their ego and the fear of being judged as failures.

“A lot of people abroad do not want to come back because… people are going to say I went abroad and I couldn’t make it and then I came back,” Tacha said.

Additionally, Tacha spoke about the pressures of life overseas, highlighting loneliness and financial strain, which are often hidden behind social media highlights.

She said, “People go through great pressure to give an impression that really, really does not exist… Two of my luggage items got stolen in Paris… It’s not this hard back here in Nigeria.”

Speaking even more glowingly about Nigeria, Tacha said the warmth and support of local Nigerian communities remain unmatched.