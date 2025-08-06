Wizkid is the only Nigerian man who can afford my bills - Bobrisky sparks reactions 

Controversial Nigerian internet personality, Bobrisky, has once again stirred social media with a bold declaration about Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid.
In a now-viral post made on August 8, 2025, the openly transgender personality proclaimed the "Essence" crooner as the only Nigerian man capable of handling his financial demands.
He also highlighted his favourite thing about Wizkid to be his sense of privacy.
The only man in Nigeria that can tell me 'babe leave all your boyfriends and stay with me and you should not cheat on me' is Wizkid. I have been crushing on him for years because I know he's capable of paying my bills and most importantly that guy's mouth is closed. Damn your secrets with him are everlasting. He's not a social media freak.
This new post comes after his initial series of posts about men from the United Kingdom and Nigerian men.
Bobrisky, currently in the UK, also distanced herself from Nigerians abroad, revealing she avoids them intentionally.
The way I stay away from Nigerians in this UK you won't believe it my driver is from Pakistan I'm never have to say anything with any Nigerians here ever even my hair stylist is from Ghana
He didn’t stop there; taking a swipe at British men, Bobrisky called them “too broke”, criticising their shared living situations.
By the way UK men are too broke. Avoid them. They share apartments and they share the bills among themselves. Before any UK guy can approach me, please concent the least wrist watch I want to see you where should be a presidential Rolex and a designer slip arm if me as a girl can rock presidential Rolex why can't you if you wear an apple wrist watch I will block you.
Social media erupted in response. While some accused Bobrisky of clout-chasing, others mocked the claims, and slammed him for broke shaming men.
See some reactions below:
This is wild coming from someone who’s squatting at the asylum.
Obviously looking for clout.
Make WizKid they settle him fellow man Bill cause him wear gown.
Abeg abeg! Senior man nor drag our Popsi inside ur matter Ooo! 😂😂 if pikin no cry e nor mean say make them no put bress inside him mouth Oo! Abeg.
“UK MEN ARE BROKE” including you Bob because you are also a man😂 Stop deceiving yourself bro.
Bobrisky is not in uk! He is in one of d shengie countries asylum camps please ! He stays away from people to avoid being caught unaware on camera n casting.
As expected, Wizkid has not responded to Bobrisky's statement.