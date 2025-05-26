Wizkid joins Omah Lay, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy & Rema in making Spotify history

In a landmark feat, Wizkid's fourth LP 'Made In Lagos' has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The deluxe version released in August 2021 has now garnered over 1 billion streams on Spotify thanks to the success of the global smash hit 'Essence', whose original version and remix featuring Justin Bieber have garnered over 400 million streams.

The Grammy-nominated album features guest appearances from Burna Boy, H.E.R., Terri, BNXN, Damian Marley, Tems, Tay Iwar, Projexx, and Skepta.

The project enjoyed huge commercial success for its rich fusion of Pop, Afrobeats, and R&B.

The success of 'Essence', which enjoyed global success also played a major role in opening the global doors for Nigerian stars

Wizkid now joins Rema (Rave & Roses) and Burna Boy (Love, Damini), Ayra Starr (The Year I Turned 21), and Omah Lay (Boy Alone), who are Nigerian stars with albums that have surpassed a billion Spotify streams.

This feat is another notable milestone for the Grammy winner, whose over a decade career at the top of the industry has made him one of the greatest Nigerian musicians.