Why Mike Ejeagha was buried 24 hours after his death - Eldest son

Nigerian highlife icon Mike Ejeagha who died on Friday was laid to rest in his hometown of Umuagba, Imezi-Owa, in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Saturday barely 24 hours after his passing.

The 'Gwo Gwo Gwo' singer died at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu after a prolonged illness aged 95.

He was afterwards buried on Saturday in fulfilment of a deeply personal wish he had shared with his family according to his eldest son Emmanuel Ejeagha.

Explaining the reason behind the timing of his burial in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, Emmanuel revealed that his father gave clear instructions about his burial rites before his death.

He said, “I contacted members of my family and informed them that my father made a wish that he should be laid to rest 24 hours after his death.

"He told me as his first son that he should not be embalmed. I also summoned a meeting of my kindred and we discussed extensively.

"Even Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State was informed about it and they all agreed that whatever was his wish should be kept.”

He added that while the burial has been concluded, the funeral ceremonies will be held at a later date.

Governor Mbah had in his condolence message described Ejeagha as a gifted musician whose humility, storytelling through music, and cultural influence made him a timeless figure across generations.