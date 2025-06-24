Why I can never become a politician - Falz [Exclusive]

Award-winning rapper Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, is not just a spectacular artiste and actor; he’s also one of the most notable Nigerian celebrities when it comes to activism. He recently sat down with Pulse Nigeria following the release of his new body of work, "The Feast," and while here, he re-emphasised that he has zero interest in ever joining politics or pursuing any public office.

The multi-talented entertainer dismissed any possibility of venturing into politics, stressing that he never feels the twinge to set Nigeria right himself.

When asked, Falz responded sharply, “Politics, ke? No, it’s a big no. What’s my business with politics?”

I can never become a politician. I don’t think I’d ever be able to be one because being one requires some traits that I don’t possess, a lot of negative traits. Even some ‘normal’ traits, like being patient and always being ‘on’, I can’t do it.

Though his outspoken nature and consistent advocacy on national issues have earned him admiration from young Nigerians, Falz always says his involvement in activism stems from a place of deep compassion rather than political ambition.

Falz said back in 2023, "Compassion, I just care and I cannot afford to witness everything I witness and not say anything and not do anything about it. It's just the way that I'm built. Nobody is putting fire on my backside and telling me that I must do this or I must do that, it just comes."

Falz consistently uses his music to advocate for a better Nigeria [NurPhoto via Getty Images]