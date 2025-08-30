Why Chioma Chukwuka doesn’t accept kissing, romantic roles – Patience Umeh

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Umeh has highlighted some interesting details about the acting career of her colleague, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Where Is The Lie podcast, the actress said Chukwuka does not accept kissing or romantic roles in films.

She explained that Akpotha is averse to these roles because of her Catholic upbringing, adding that she is “a good girl.”

Umeh said, “Chioma Chukwuka was brought up in a very Catholic home. She doesn’t accept kissing or romantic roles in movies. I’m saying this out of experience. She was a legionary. She has been a good girl.”

It is worth noting that, contrary to Umeh’s claim, Chukwuka has played romantic roles in several Nollywood films, most recently in Seven Doors, where she shared a kiss with her co-star, Femi Adebayo.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with BellaNaija, award-winning filmmaker Biodun Stephen has advocated the need to reshape the art of storytelling in Nollywood narratives.

She emphasised the need to move beyond traditional film narratives and empower writers.

“We have a lot of budding writers and we need to begin to shape them or reshape how writers think about stories. We’ve gone past this constant narrative that we’ve seen over and over and over in films. And I think that the world is changing,” she said.

She also highlighted the power that writers wield in controlling the narratives of Nollywood.

