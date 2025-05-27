We used to pray for this and now we hide- P-square's peter on the price of fame

Nigerian music star Peter Okoye, one half of the iconic duo P-Square, has opened up about the toll that fame has taken on his life, despite once praying for the spotlight he now shies away from.
Speaking during his recent interview on Naija FM, the veteran singer reflected on celebrity life after spending nearly three decades in the music industry, highlighting the lengths he goes to avoid being spotted by fans in public.
Before, we used to pray for fame but now when I go out or when I travel I cover my face with a facemask, a face cap and even sunglasses to avoid being spotted.
Peter admitted that while he is grateful for the success he and his estranged brother have achieved, he now yearns for a level of normalcy that fame has denied him.
Back then we prayed so hard for this game but now at this point in my life where I have been in the industry for three decades I think it's time to live my life.
He highlighted how much he misses being able to buy things by himself, especially hot roadside food like akara.
Most of us celebrities have parts of our lives that we don't enjoy. There are some days that I'd be driving and I'd want to stop at the road side and buy food like hot akara but I'd have to send someone, to avoid being spotted. But by the time the person goes, buys the slats and gets back, it's no longer hot. I miss being able to eat akara bread and co, ABC, that's the best burger ever.
"I still like that life, but I miss privacy," he concluded.