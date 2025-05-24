VIDEO: Cubana Chief Priest, Ubi Franklin address rumour of public fistfight in hotel

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest , and music executive Ubi Franklin have cleared the air on rumours of a physical fight between them in a hotel in Abuja.

In a video posted on Instagram, both men, who are associates of Afro Beats superstar Davido, dismissed the rumours as untrue.

Rumours of the fight started spreading on social media on Thursday after a blog claimed both men came to blows after engaging in a heated argument and needed to be separated by people present at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The blog claimed the confrontation started because Chiefpriest tried to prevent Ubi from rejoining Davido’s inner circle while the music executive was trying to make a return.

The blogger further claimed that Ubi’s attempt to rejoin Davido’s inner circle was to get an invite to Davido and Chioma’s white wedding, which is scheduled to take place in America this August.

However, brushing off the rumours in the video posted by Israel DMW, also an associate of Davido, Chiefpriest and Ubi laughed about the rumours while both were seated at the back of a car.

Israel DMW, who held the camera from his front passenger seat, questioned why people would spread such “untrue stories”.

He said, “I do not understand oo, people can lie lie. They were saying CP did not want… Say Ubi dey find invite for wedding.”

Recall that Ubi penned a heartfelt message to Davido and his wife Chioma before their wedding in June last year.

He reminisced about how Davido approached him in 2018 to manage Chioma’s career, trusting him without knowing her personally.

Over time, Ubi said he and Chioma developed a strong bond, becoming like siblings. He praised Chioma’s kindness and said he’d never met anyone who said anything negative about her.