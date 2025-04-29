Priscilla Ojo is not on Twitter - Toyin Abraham on viral tweet

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has cleared the air regarding a viral tweet thought to have been posted by Iyabo Ojo’s newly-married daughter, Priscilla.

It all began when Priscilla's husband Juma Jux; a Tanzanian singer took home the award for the Best East African Artist of the Year during the Headies awards ceremony on April 27, 2025.

Through the excitement, Juma Jux’s feat was received with equal skepticism and joy from social media users.

While many congratulated him, others wondered how the perceived newcomer clinched the award.

A particular X user reacted to the news saying, “LMAO the game is the game,” a statement which many interpreted to mean that Juma won the award simply because he married Priscilla.

This was a sentiment that many on X seemed to share, as others voiced their agreement in his comment section.

See reactions below:

Smart guy who knows how to expand his music career in Africa.

Sometimes I feel he married a Nigerian for this.

Man wants to expand Because wtf does he sing?

The post piqued the interest of many social media users, including an X account in Priscilla’s name.

Yes oo, he got married for Nigerians recognition and Headies award 😂😂 the game is the game my brother. Shout-out to my husband such a smart, calculative and hardworking man, I’m so lucky 🥳❤️ big love to the Jp fans for voting. We love You🫶🏽❤️

The tweet immediately went viral across social media, especially because the account was thought to be Priscilla’s. Soon Toyin Abraham took to X to clarify that the account was a fake.

She wrote, “THIS IS A FAKE ACCOUNT PLSsss, Pricilia is not on Twitter 🙏🙏🙏”

Priscilla and Juma Jux’s wedding is the most talked about wedding ceremony so far in 2025, attended by dignitaries and many influential names to count.