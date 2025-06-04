The pain never goes away - Osas Ighodaro sheds more light on losing her mum

Almost five years after losing her mother, Nigerian actress and host Osas Ighodaro has opened up some more on the grief of losing her and how the pain doesn’t go away.
The stellar actress appeared as a guest on the newly released episode of VJ Adams’ show Off The Top, where she spoke about the lingering pain of the loss, sharing how the emotions still catch her off guard despite the passage of time.
I haven't cried in a while; it has almost been five years since my mum passed away and the pain never goes away.
From time to time the emotion takes over and it can come unawares and that's what I'm not really keen on. You could just get into the mood, and it's a lot but I've learnt to allow it to take its course, brush it off and keep it moving.
Osas, who has continued to rise as one of Nollywood’s most celebrated talents, described how she's learnt to allow the waves of grief to come and go, without letting them consume her.
One thing that has really helped me, and I usually say this when someone loses a parent, is that this situation is temporary. Live your life the best way you can that so when your time comes to transition, you have a lot to tell your family over there
So I'm trying to live my life so that when I meet my mum long from now, I'd have a lot to gist about