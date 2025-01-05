DID YOU KNOW? Tems is the first Nigerian female singer to achieve this feat

In November, Nigerian soulful singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known by her stage name, Tems, became the first Nigerian female singer to earn three Grammy nominations for a calendar year.

The 29-year-old singer earned three nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards set to take place in Los Angeles on February 2.

Additionally, the ‘Crazy Tings’ singer also received two nominations at the 2025 MOBO Awards.

Tems rose to the limelight in 2020 after she featured on Wizkid’s single, ‘Essence’.

With 2025 off to a great start for Tems, it is important to mention that the singer had a hugely successful 2024 after her debut album reached a major milestone on Spotify, achieving a remarkable stream count on the platform.

Tems’ debut album which was one of the most anticipated releases of 2024 delivered spectacularly, earning spots on numerous year-end listicles as one of the best albums of the year.

Backing up its critical acclaim with commercial success, the album surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify.

This achievement places the album in the top 15 most-streamed Nigerian albums on the platform.

Tems’ ‘Love Me Jeje" which earned her one of her nominations at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in 2025 for Best African Music Performance also claimed the top spot on Rolling Stone’s Top 40 Afropop Songs of 2024.

The list also features tracks like Rema’s Ozeba and Ayra Starr’s Lagos Love Story, highlighting a stellar year for Nigerian Afropop.

At the end of 2024, Tems told her fans that she would never be the same after the year’s end.