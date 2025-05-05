Still learning to love my postpartum body - BBNaija’s Nengi opens up

Reality TV star and new mom Nengi Hampson has addressed recent public reactions to her outfit at a social event, opening up about her ongoing journey with body confidence just two months after giving birth via emergency C-section.

In a heartfelt message shared on her Instagram story, the former Big Brother Naija housemate revealed that she’s still healing and has yet to return to the gym.

She wrote, “2 months post emergency C-section. Not cleared for the gym yet.Still healing, still learning to love this new body even though sometimes all I have is a tiny thread of confidence. And I’ll take every little moment that helps me feel like me again.”

Nengi’s statement came amid the backlash she faced from fans and critics, some of whom felt her outfit was too revealing for a new mom. At a recent event, she wore a black dress with a sheer bottom, which many described as 'too much'.

After posting her statement on Instagram, social media users reacted yet again. While a few accused her of using motherhood as an excuse, others expressed admiration and praised her physical recovery.

See some reactions below:

There is no need for this Shalaye! Just wear what suits your body type!!! Ladies it's ok to look how you look Post Baby!!!

Don't try to use emotional blackmail on us .child birth is such a sacrifice and painful experience and as such motherhood should be cherished and respected . Motherhood comes with a huge task but please make adjustments on ur wears cus ur outfit was quite beautiful but it would have been more decent if it wasn't too revealing

I can’t emphasize a lot on the importance of building your confidence as a lady 😢 The world’s opinion will always try to break you down and make you think or feel that you need to look a certain way or behave a certain way to be enough💔

Y’all learn to be a little graceful with your comments I know it’s hard for some of you cause your hearts are filled with hate but learn

Just 2months pp and she looks that good?? If it were me I’ll soooo flaunt ehn, but I looked like a potato aka amoeba at 2months pp.