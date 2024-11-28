Speed Darlington transferred to Abuja, to remain in police custody - Lawyer

The ongoing case of Speed Darlington has received a new update as renowned lawyer and human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has revealed that the singer, also known as AKPI, has been transferred from Owerri to Abuja.

It will be recalled that Speed Darlington was arrested for the second time in just two months during his show in Owerri, Imo State of which Deji Adeyanju disclosed to the public on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

The musician and controversial content creator was arrested for the first time on October 4, 2024.

The first arrest came after Speed Darlington put out a controversial video in which he allegedly mocked his colleague Burna Boy, associating him with American rapper Diddy, who has faced legal issues with the FBI over charges of immoral exploitation.

Shortly after the video was circulated online, Speed Darlington's mother came out to the general public in a video shared on social media to reveal that she was just informed that he was missing after making a video about Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy.

In her video calling attention to her son's arrest, she went on her knees to plead with the musician to "tamper justice with mercy" and free her only son from detention. She also called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to Darlington's aid as she doesn't live in Nigeria and doesn't want her son to continue rotting in detention.