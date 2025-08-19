South Africa is ahead of Nigeria in Film making - BBNaija’s Pere Egbi

Coming from someone that just entered Nollywood yesterday. Nigeria Nollywood has every category, there are sophisticated movies, there are low budget movies, there are movies for the religious, there are also movies for ghetto people it comes in all spices and the good part it reflect our story unless for those movies that want to be So "Americanised" by force. Let Nollywood tell our story that what got them to were they are. The southafrican movies though nice doesn't tell the blackmans story it's so western and fake in my opinion.