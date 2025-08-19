South Africa is ahead of Nigeria in Film making - BBNaija’s Pere Egbi

Nigerian reality star, Pere Egbi, has ruffled feathers after sharing his opinion about South African films, stating that they are ahead of Nollywood.
Taking to X on August 18, 2025, the BBNaija alum stated that Nollywood ought to collaborate with their South African counterparts.
No offense to my Nollywood colleagues but you see South Africa, they are ahead of us o when it comes to film production, story telling, film making, work ethics, name it. They are ahead. We need to collaborate!
The actor's post spread like wildfire and sparked reactions online, with some agreeing with him and others slamming his stance; and shortly after, discussions began online about the filmmaking scene in both countries.
See reactions below:
I don't think Nigerians are ready for that. Just an ordinary reality show see how they're insulting the housemates.
Only Nigerians with blocked brains will dispute this.
Coming from someone that just entered Nollywood yesterday. Nigeria Nollywood has every category, there are sophisticated movies, there are low budget movies, there are movies for the religious, there are also movies for ghetto people it comes in all spices and the good part it reflect our story unless for those movies that want to be So "Americanised" by force. Let Nollywood tell our story that what got them to were they are. The southafrican movies though nice doesn't tell the blackmans story it's so western and fake in my opinion.
Many South Africans like myself prefer Nollywood & Bollywood for their wholesome, family orientated storylines.
Do that kind movie for Nigeria, and the social stigma lives with you forever, although we have acted something like that but we can't bring it up to their level especially the storyline in the movie not really about the sex scenes but the plot twist and suspense.
Pere replied, “So the problem isn’t nollywood filmmakers, na Nigerians Dey hinder the progress of nollywood be that. Lol. And you’re right!!!”