Sola Sobowale is abroad and not even rich - Veteran Nollywood actor Lalude

Nollywood actor lalude has sparked reactions after revealing the reason behind his strained relationship with actress Sola Sobowale.
During a recent interview, the actor recounted an incident where he claimed that Sobowale snubbed him at a public event. He stated that the encounter sowed a seed of disdain between them.
She did something that pained me. one day, I was at olayemi Olayinka show, and I heard shola Shobowale was there and she knew I was around also but didn’t bother to come say hi; she’s not even older than me.
Lalude went on, stating that their relationship started at the beginning of Sobowale’s career and stressed that her actions years down the line not only surprised him but also pained him.
Back then, when we were doing uncle jide kosoko’s play ‘Ogun Awoyaya’ at the national theater that was when Ngozi brought her to me and introduced her to me, she was trying to join acting; as much as I liked her, what she did that day surprised me. Regardless of her living abroad, she’s not truly wealthy. We were there with Yinka, and she went to the stage and left without seeing me. that’s the only thing that pained me.
The former APC supporter asserted that she should have been the one to greet him at the event, as is customary in the Yoruba tribe, but instead she left the event.
I've just been looking at her since then. Ngozi was the one who brought her when she wanted to learn how to act in Yoruba movies. At Olayinka's event, she attended it and was aware of my presence, and she just went up on the stage when they called her. After doing what she had to on the stage, she passed by me once again without acknowledging me. People with me went over to greet her, but she should have been the one to come to me.
We haven't seen each other since then. If we're called to act together, we'd do our jobs