So if people didn't make TikToks, nothing would have been done? – Enioluwa Speaks on JAMB Controversy

Influencer and actor Enioluwa has voiced his frustration over the recent JAMB controversy, questioning the competence and accountability of Nigeria’s examination bodies.
Annoyed over the recent technical glitch that marked many students down and the way the UTME board handled the case, he took to TikTok and Instagram to talk about it.
I don't like talking about the issues in our country a lot because I have come to realise that the more you talk about it, the more your brain cannot process it, especially in a society where abnormalities have become the new normal. But when it comes to education, I speak up and I feel like everyone should as well because education is the bedrock of every society.
He criticised the normalisation of dysfunction in the country, stating that abnormalities have become so frequent that many Nigerians now accept them as part of everyday life.
So you’re telling me that if people didn’t make Tiktoks and videos, 1.1million students would have been out of university this year, and all of their dreams would have been put on hold because someone somewhere decided not to do their work?
Then they complain that the rate of crime is increasing in the country. Yes, because the people who are supposed to be in school are at home idle. This is not a technical issue, it’s a choice. A choice someone somewhere made to not take any extra care into their work.
ALSO READ: I’m so angry – Enioluwa lashes out at JAMB over UTME Failure and insensitive tweet