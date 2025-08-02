Smoking is not swag - Paul Okoye slams upcoming artists

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, one-half of the defunct P Square duo, has taken a major swipe at upcoming artists who are in the habit of smoking while shooting music videos.

Writing in Pidgin English on his Instagram Story, an apparently disgusted Paul asked the upcoming artists who made them believe they need to smoke weed on camera.

He pointed out that these artists often start smoking before the camera is turned on for the video shoot.

Paul therefore advised the artists to at least eat properly if they must smoke heavily, cautioning that they are already "looking sick".

Furthermore, Paul made it clear that smoking is neither "swag" nor an act that makes people who indulge in it "to look fly."

He wrote, "Dear new acts. Abeg, who tell una say whenever una dey shoot visualizer video, say una must dey smoke Igbo for camera. 20 sec music never start, you still dey light up. Well, na your choice oh, but make sure you dey eat well. At least, they chop better food, don’t tell me it’s swag or trying to look fly.

"You’re looking sick. You dey smoke around 50k dey battle Indomie of 1k without egg.

"Under pressure”.

Note that Paul is not new to offering advice online. About a year ago, he took to his Instagram story to advise people on the right way to handle online trolls.