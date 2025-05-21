Singer Seyi Shay reveals reason she quit her former church

Singer and songwriter Seyi Shay has stirred conversation about church and religion after revealing that she left her former church over a church leader’s stance on modern gospel music.

In an Instagram story post, the singer recounted how a church leader discouraged the use of praise and worship songs, insisting the congregation should stick to hymns and songs directly based on scripture.

One leader like that at my former church said something like 'we need to stop singing all these new age gospel songs in praise and worship and go back to singing hymns and only songs that are direct scripture.' guess what, I stopped going to that church. PERIODT.

Standing her ground, she asserted that old hymns were rooted in slavery and the oppression of black folks.

I don’t know how or why you would feel blessed and happy by singing some of the songs that slave owners wrote and forced them to sing and pass down through generations while beating and torturing your ancestors... makes no sense. Do your research! Ignorance is NOT Godly!!!

In a separate post, she clarified that she was not referring to all old hymns, and encouraged the use of modern day songs and newly written hymns.