Singer Nasboi narrowly escapes death while touring 36 states for Davido feature

Nigerian singer and comedian, Nasboi, is in the spirit of gratitude after escaping death by a hair's breadth in a car accident during his ongoing tour of Nigeria in a bid to get a song verse from Davido.

The singer, who recently went viral for announcing plans to kneel in all 36 states until he lands the coveted collaboration, took to Instagram Live to reveal the aftermath of the crash. His vehicle was seen wedged beneath a heavy-duty truck, its front end mangled beyond recognition.

Still visibly shaken, Nasboi kept a calm tone as he updated fans, letting them know that he was safe and uninjured.

Omo me I don’t even know, na laugh I just dey laugh. Because this is crazy, na to give up at this point. It’s crazy but we thank God nobody got harmed. No injuries at all.

Plan to kneel across all states

Less than a week ago, he announced his unusual strategy to kneel across all Nigerian states, a symbolic plea aimed at getting Davido’s attention and collaboration, and had successfully knelt in seven states.

His fans, followers and fellow celebrities took to the comment section to equally express their fear for his safety, with many urging him to forego the road trip and return home.

Singer BNXN pleaded in the comments saying, “Please Go home!! 🏡”

Pls bro free this concept abeg. Nigeria no safe for this kain waka. This is unnecessarily risky. 😢💔

Thank God for keeping you safe my bro! Omo let the journey go bro, safety first. Davido has already heard you loud and clear by now…E sure me die! so if it’s in God’s plan…the verse go show sooner than later! Be safe brother.