Send Money – Funke Akindele claps back at troll over vacation photos

Nollywood powerhouse Funke Akindele has once again proven she knows how to handle trolls with grace and a dose of sarcasm.

While enjoying a vacation in Europe, the actress and filmmaker shared photos of herself sightseeing, only to be met with a snide comment from a troll on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Aunty Funke. Upon all the money in billions, you enter Europe dey snap picture for street. Why na?

The actress replied to the troll with the wit she is fondly known for, asking him to send her money to take pictures in 'fancier' places.

Kindly share a good location to take pictures, and do not forget to send some money for it. Thanks dear.

Her response quickly earned praise across social media for its wit and maturity, and her fans rallied behind her, heavily criticising the troll.

See reactions below:

But where is she supposed to snap pictures? At the government house?

When someone who travels on earned money travels, it’s different from sponsored money. That’s a woman who works for her money and invests it. No lavish spending.

This person never enter airport before…e sure me pa

Is there a law that explicitly prohibits individuals from taking photos of themselves on the streets of Europe?🤨

just love her response and energy to trolls 😂😂love ittt.....guys i tell really nice African stories, take a look please 🥺

Imagine Funke that is spending her own earned money ,I Sha love her response, the only female celebrity in Nigeria that will buy private jet that I will believe it's her own pets money is Lafunky