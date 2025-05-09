Salewa Abeni is my wife until the end of life - Fuji singer Kollington Ayinla 

Iconic Fuji singer Kollington Ayinla has spoken on his relationship with his ex-wife, Salewa Abeni, stating that she is still his wife no matter what.

In a recent interview with Teju Babyface, Ayinla, 75, insisted that Abeni, 64, is still his woman and her new husband, Rasheed Adahunse, was ‘borrowing’ her.

When asked about her, Kollington said, “She is still my wife until the end of life."

“The man she is with is just borrowing her from me, she still belongs to me. Of course, the man she is with is just loaning her because she has no kids for him, whereas she has three adult kids with me,” he added.

The music stars got married in 1986 and had three children together before parting ways in 1994.

Back in 2015, the former lovers reunited on the last day Fidau and burial ceremony of Abeni 's mother in Epe, and were reported to be on good terms.

Observers said that the Waka queen and Kollington displayed affection and intimacy. Kollington sat close to Salawa Abeni and held hands during the ceremony.

Similarly, in an earlier interview back then, Kollington said he and Salawa Abeni were still a couple no matter what, stressing that their union was until death.