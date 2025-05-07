Ronaldo personally invited me - Davido's post awakens trolls

Afrobeats superstar Davido has caused a stir on social media after sharing a story involving football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, an invitation to watch a match at Old Trafford, and a ruined evening that he still blames on Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

On May 6, 2025, the singer narrated the alleged incident whereby the star footballer invited him to watch the said match. According to him, Ronaldo had made full plans for the day, including dinner, a party, and a chance to hang out, but the team’s loss that evening ruined everything.

Football ehn fit give person BP … I remember when CR7 personally invite me come watch match for Old trafford then couple years ago … He don book dinner ALL! Party chillin etc …. Nah so dem go lose match .. BABA VEX GO HOUSE .. since that day I still never forgive Maguire 😂😂

The post immediately went viral, drawing thousands of reactions from fans who found the story both hilarious and fake. While some simply enjoyed the humor, many others questioned the authenticity of the story, accusing Davido of exaggeration and chasing clout. Many social media users did not believe that Ronaldo invited Davido out, and called him out for ‘lying.’

See some reactions below:

Lmao I swear football mad gan. Samuel Okwaraji bin invite me come watch Semi Final o. Before I board flight, na so weyrey kpai for pitch

I can never forget when Messi sent an invite to the US. They lost with Suarez. I will never forgive Cincinanti FC

Football ehn fit give person BP … I remember when Hazard personally invite me come watch match for Stamford Bridg … He don book dinner ALL! Party chillin etc …. Nah so dem go lose match .. BABA VEX GO HOUSE .. since that day I still never forgive Drinkwater 😂😂

CR7 invite you personally?? God god punish that your lying mouth😭🤣😭🤣😭

They said he was lying. They didn't know him and Cristaino Ronaldo dey chat on Instagram and WHATSAPP steady. Davido is just too big to post chat evidence. He has nothing to prove anybody