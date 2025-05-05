Davido puts on his dancing shoes for 'Be There Still' music video

Afrobeats megastar Davido has released the music video for his single 'Be There Still'.



The music video released on May 5, 2025, sees Davido puts on his dancing shoes as he leads a group of dancing to choreograph the official dance routine for the song.

The visuals for 'Be There Still' follow the music video for 'Offa Me' featuring Victoria Monet to become the latest off Davido's recently released fifth album '5ive'.

With the accompanying dance routine for 'Be There Still,' the song will be aiming to follow the footsteps of his Grammy-nominated hit song 'Unavailable,' whose dance routine propelled it to TikTok virality.

Davido's fifth album saw the Afrobeats superstar restate his status as a prolific hitmaker who can summon hits on demand.

In a landmark feat, Afrobeats megastar Davido has become the first artist to score a number 1 song in Nigeria in 6 consecutive years.

Davido's 'Five' has delivered 3 chart-topping singles with 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley and 'Funds' featuring OdumoduBlvck and Chike.



Davido's latest record-breaking feat is a testament to his status as one of Nigeria's greatest musicians, whose music has shaped Afrobeats for over a decade.



Following the release of his new album, the 5-time Grammy nominee is set to embark on the '5 Alive' tour.

The multi-award-winning star announced 13 dates, including the 60,000 capacity Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the United Kingdom, which he will be headlining in the landmark concert alongside American hip hop icon 50 Cent and multi-Grammy-winning singer Mary J Blige.