Reactions trail DJ Cuppy’s controversial relationship advice for women

Popular Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy, is stirring conversation online after sharing relationship advice targeted at women, particularly warning about how quickly intimacy can shift relationship dynamics.

In a Snapchat post that has since gone viral, Cuppy cautioned women against engaging in sexual activity early in a relationship, suggesting that doing so may reduce their chances of securing a serious commitment.

The book she posted read, “Once you meet a man and release your body to him for the first time, you have already reduced your chances of getting a good relationship. It's now only a ffty-fifty chance. A woman’s leverage is now different than it was when she started the relationship. Before he knew anything about her, the chances were better. "

The book page also warned women against going to certain places if they’re avoiding sex with men.

Go into a man’s bedroom. Go into his hotel room. Go to an empty parking lot. Go to a secluded area. Go into his home for a drink.

The post has sparked heated reactions on social media, with many either praising the message or calling it outdated and patriarchal.

