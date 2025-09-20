President Tinubu sings 2Baba's praise on singer's 50th birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had high praise for legendary Afrobeats singer Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, on his 50th birthday.

In a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, on Friday, President Tinubu hailed 2Baba's contributions to the globalisation of Nigerian music.

The President highlighted the impact of 2Baba's ‘African Queen’ in driving the growth of Nigerian music, describing it as a 'legendary song' that "introduced the beauty of African music to the world."

Tinubu added that 2Baba held a top position in Nigerian music for more than 20 years, serenading Nigeria and the world at large with soulful melodies and also inspiring generations by carrying the Nigerian flag with pride worldwide.

The President also described the award-winning singer as a creative force whose artistry and resilience embody the indomitable spirit of Nigeria.

"For more than 20 years, 2Baba serenaded us with soulful melodies, inspired generations, and carried the Nigerian flag with pride worldwide. His legendary song, African Queen, remains an evergreen classic that introduced the beauty of African music to the world, placing Nigeria at the heart of the global entertainment map,” President Tinubu said in the statement.

In addition to praising his contributions to the entertainment industry, Tinubu also lauded the veteran singer for utilizing his platform to promote peace, unity, and good governance, saying it highlights his patriotism.

2Baba emerged on the Nigerian music scene as a member of the Plantashun Boiz group before launching a successful solo career that saw him become a globally recognised star after the release of 'African Queen'.

Regarded as one of Africa’s most influential artists, 2Baba's successful career has spanned over two decades with multiple awards to show for it.

