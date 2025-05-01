Portable found guilty on two counts of assault, sentenced to prison

Highly controversial street-hop singer Portable has successfully evaded jail time after paying the ₦30,000 fine prescribed by the court for a case of assault from 2022.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, a court sitting in Ifo, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, sentenced Portable to three months' imprisonment for assault, with an option of a ₦30,000 fine.

According to the prosecutor for the police, Inspector Olumide Awoleke, the singer committed the offence on November 18, 2022, specifically in Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District.

The charge sheet read: “That you, Badmus Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a. Portable, and others now at large, on the 18th day of November 2022 at 11:00 hrs in Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit a felony to wit: assault, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, 2006."

That you, Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned district, did unlawfully assault one Osimosu Emmanuel Oluwafemi, by beating him all over his body, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 351 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.