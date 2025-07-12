Nigerian rapper Panshak Henry Zamani, popularly known as Ice Prince, is unhappy at what he believes to be disrespectful treatment from people despite his contributions to Nigerian and African music.

The rapper poured out his mind during an appearance on the Tea With Tay podcast, as he also highlighted some of his achievements as an artist.

He claimed that despite his significant achievements and contributions to Nigerian and African music, he feels people have refused to show him the respect and recognition he deserves.

Mentioning some of his notable achievements, Ice Prince said he was the first African artist to step onto the BET Awards stage to collect an award. He also said he was the first artist to appear on Breakfast Club, adding that he had also done a deal with Jay Z before.

As part of his achievements, Ice Prince also noted that he is probably the only artist in the world ever to leave his record label without drama. He alluded to how his former label mates in Chocolate City, Jesse and Brymo, left the label with drama.

Further tooting his horns, the rapper bragged that he doesn’t make music for accolades or respect.

Additionally, he said that he's not moved by titles like legend, king, and OG, as he does not even like them.

He said, "I'm the first African artist to go on the BET stage and collect the BET award. I am one of the only artists, probably in the world, who left his record label without any drama. Pretty much, there was drama with everybody, Jesse left with drama, and Brymo left with drama. I am not a drama person; I don’t like drama.

"I have done so much for Nigeria and Africa, but people always disrespect or sleep on me. I don’t make music for accolades or respect.

"You see all these titles like “Legend,” “King,” “OG,” etc. I don’t even like them. For me, music is beyond the accolades or awards that come with it.