Ice Prince reveals he didn't go to university because he didn't have ₦20,000

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince has opened up about the struggles he faced growing up, revealing that financial difficulties prevented him from pursuing higher education.

The award-winning rapper highlighted his come-up story and the obstacles he overcame during his recent interview on the Listen with Osi podcast.

When asked how he wants to be remembered, Ice Prince responded, saying, "I want people to remember me as that guy who came out of nothing and became something, and look at my life story and be like,' if this idiot can make it then I don't have any excuse to fail.'"

Ice Prince shared how losing both his parents at a young age shaped his life, "I don't have a mother, I'm an only son and that's quite tough and I've been that way since I was 11 years old when I lost my dad. I was 21 or 22 when my mum passed away and I have a family that depends on me. I don't have any uncles, aunties, Godfathers or Godmothers that I can depend on. It's been nothing but God in my life."

Ice Prince recalled his school days, explaining how financial constraints affected his education, noting that he wants his success story to inspire others.

He explained, "I just want people to look at my life and be like, 'if this imperfect human can be somebody, I have no excuse to fail.'I was the guy who would spend at least 3 weeks out of every school term at home because of school fees."