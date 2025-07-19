Only foolish women do BBL - Actress Esther Nwachukwu

Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu, also known as Esther Sky, has taken a swipe at women who undergo Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery to enhance their appearance artificially.

The actress made her opinion on BBL known in an interview with Saturday Beats, where she also advised single women not to date married men.

Speaking about BBL, Nwachukwu noted that it makes people look fake, adding that she would never get one done on herself.

She explained that she already has a "big butt"; therefore, she doesn't need to go under the knife for a BBL surgery.

“It is only foolish women that do BBL. I can only remove tummy fat and arm fat," she said, adding that “I don’t need to do BBL. I have a big butt already; also, BBL doesn’t define beauty. It means you are fake and not natural.”

Advising single women against dating married men, Nwachukwu said, “dating a married man is heartbreaking," and "no single girl should ever love or take a married man seriously."

The actress used a personal experience to drive home her point as she recounted her experience of dating a married man.

She said, “I have dated a married man before, but it didn’t end well. So, my advice to single ladies is to never trust or date a married man, because some married men who date single ladies are demons. They just waste the lives and time of these single girls. Meanwhile, they will still cheat on the side chic with another side chic, despite having a wife at home.”