Did Burna Boy say that he won't still buy the Lambo for Sophia? - Timaya

Nigerian singer Timaya has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s now-viral “sex for Lamborghini” saga from February 2025.

The Dem Mama singer appeared as a guest on the recent episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast where he likened the situation to his own past experience with actress Empress Njamah.

It's the same car issue that I had with Empress Njameh that Burna Boy is having now na. My own time, I gave her money to buy the car and she didn't she continued to drive my car and didn't give me my money back.

Recall that in February, social media began buzzing after a voice note leaked where socialite Sophia said her friend Ama Reginald and Burna Boy's friend Manny convinced her to link up with Burna Boy, who promised her a Lamborghini and failed.

Timaya, in his interview, questioned the outrage around Burna Boy’s alleged refusal to buy the luxury car for Sophia. Urging Nigerians to calm down on the ‘sex-for-Lambo’ scandal, he stated that Burna Boy might still buy her the car, even though she eventually bought one for herself.

These things are normal things in this industry. Did Burna Boy say that he won't buy the car for her? No, he didn't. When we ask God for something, he doesn't always give us immediately, not to talk of a human being.