Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada opens up about recent leg surgery

Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada has shared her experience of undergoing leg surgery after enduring prolonged pain, shedding light on the unseen battles she faced behind the scenes.​

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on April 29, 2025, Dada revealed that she had been silently battling leg pain for an extended period, while continuing to fulfill her professional commitments despite the discomfort. "Sometimes, we carry our pain so quietly that the world celebrates us without realising the weight we bear behind the scenes," she wrote.

The video showed moments from her surgery and recovery, where she learnt to walk with crutches.

Sometimes, we carry our pain so quietly that the world celebrates us without realising the weight we bear behind the scenes. I had been dealing with leg pain for so long, yet I continued to show up, walk through sets, and smile through moments—but deep down, I was weathering a storm. 🥹

Eventually, I had to make a difficult choice: I underwent surgery. The thought of losing control over the simple things we often take for granted—walking, using the bathroom, moving freely—was humbling. But God… He held me. I’m still healing, but my healing is beautiful.

Expressing gratitude, Dada thanked her medical team for their expertise and patience, her friends for their support, and her family for their unwavering strength. She also extended empathy to others experiencing private pain, encouraging kindness and understanding.

To my doctors, thank you for your skill and patience. To my friends who visited, called, messaged, and showed love in various ways—thank you. To my family, your strength became my own.

And to anyone experiencing private pain: I see you. I feel you. I pray healing finds you. Let’s learn to extend grace. Not everything you see online reveals the whole story. Be kind. Be gentle. Life unfolds behind the scenes.