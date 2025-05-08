Nollywood actor Okey Bakassi crowned king in Imo State

Popular Nollywood actor and comedian Okey Bakassi, has been crowned the king of the Umuihuocha community in Imo State.
The veteran announced the news on his Instagram on May 7, 2025, sharing a video from the auspicious event. Bakassi was surrounded by loved ones, well wishers and fellow leaders at the inauguration ceremony in the community and his good news was received with widespread joy and support from his supporters online.
Fellow veteran Eucharia Anunobi took to the comment section to congratulate Bakassi on his feat, saying, “A big , big congratulations 🎊 🔥🔥🔥 dearest brother 💙 This is the Lords doing and it is marvellous in our sight ❤ Your Royal Majesty congratulations live long”
E get your old movie wey ah watch the other day wey u talk say one day u go become king, that was you speaking into existence ooo.
May your reign be long sir
Congratulations, Your Royal Majesty! Your coronation is truly well-deserved. You are a Nollywood actor without any scandals, and your career serves as a worthy example for others. The unanimous decision of your people to crown you as their king speaks volumes about your character. Therefore, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, Your Royal Majesty.
Congratulations Onye eze...may your reign ignite...peace,progress,prosperity ,long life...to you,your family and community...May the presence of God be a constant...and may His wisdom,favours,mercies follow you and your community in Jesus name...congratulations meanest Eze...Onye Eze igadi.
