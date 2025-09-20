Nigerian musician Don Igwe has stirred controversy online with his comments about men empowering their wives financially.

Speaking on a podcast, Igwe argued that a man’s problems begin the day he sets up a business for his wife or girlfriend. “Your problem starts as a man the day you open a business for your wife or girlfriend. The day you empower your wife, that is the day your problem starts,” he said.

He also expressed distrust in women, citing a case of a couple who were married for 50 years, only for the husband to later discover through a DNA test that out of their four children, only the last one was biologically his. “Fifty years of a Christian woman that stays at home, somebody you can vouch for! Yet, it was only the last daughter that belonged to him,” Igwe claimed.

The singer further added that any married woman who still uses her maiden name is not truly married. “You are not married. You belong to your father’s house. Let that your father whose name you are answering marry you,” he declared.

