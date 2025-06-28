Nollywood producer, Kayode Peters, passes away in Canada

Nollywood producer and actor Kayode Peters has passed away in Canada, according to multiple reports.

Although the circumstances surrounding his death are still largely unknown, his colleague, comedian Steve Onu, popularly known as Yaw, has confirmed the sad news to the media.

Speaking to the Peoples Gazette on Friday, Yaw said, “Yes, he is,” confirming his death. He, however, noted that he is still trying to reach Peter’s brother for more details about his passing. He said, “I am still trying to speak with his brother but he is not picking.”

The founder of Best of Nollywood (BON), Seun Oloketuyi, also took to Instagram on Saturday to confirm Peters’ tragic passing, writing, “Bad News emerging from Canada indicates Filmmaker Kayode Peters is dead.”

Peters is a graduate of English from the University of Lagos. He got his start in the entertainment industry in 2000, just after graduating, when he produced The Twilight Zone.

In the years that followed, Peters shot to fame with African Magic’s revival of My Flatmates, Papa Ajasco, and company, and soon began working as an executive producer and movie director of some popular blockbusters, including Crazy Grannies (2021) and Dream Job (2021).

In 2018, he produced his first international film title, “Excuse My African in New York City”.

Peters is also well known for directing and producing several hit stage plays and sitcoms like Extended Family. He is also known for his 2015 work, "Doll House."

He is regarded as a significant contributor to Nigeria’s contemporary theatre and television space, widely seen as a trailblazer who influenced and shaped the careers of many actors and comedians.