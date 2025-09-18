Natasha Osawuru declares her eternal love for 2Baba on his 50th birthday

2Baba’s wife, Hon. Natasha Osawaru- Idibia, showered Nigerian music legend 2Baba with a deeply personal birthday tribute on September 18, 2025, calling him “the love of my life” and thanking God for the joy he has brought into her world.

In a warm Instagram post, Natasha wrote:

"Happy birthday to the love of my life. You are 50!!!!!! Oh wow!!!!!! You spaced me with 20 years, and you look younger than I do. How ironic. Innocent Ujah Idibia, my husband.... words cannot express the joy you’ve brought into my life.



My joy is complete with you in it. This year was the best year of my life.... waking up to you every morning is one of the greatest gifts ever, and I thank God for that. Baby, I want to spend each day loving you and @official2 caring for you for the rest of my life. I love you, and happy birthday, my baby."

The message comes amid a year that has seen the pair move from early public sightings to a private traditional wedding and a series of family flashpoints that kept them in headlines.

Natasha first rose into the spotlight soon after 2Baba publicly announced his separation from his then-wife Annie Idibia in January 2025.



It didn't take long before he proceeded to ask the Lawmaker from Edo State to marry him, a development that brought scrutiny to his new relationship.

2Baba proposed to Natasha in February at a private gathering and posted the video on social media.



Then, in late July, the couple held a private traditional wedding, and photos from the ceremony circulated online, shocking many.

The timing of the marriage, coming months after the separation announcement, and the public nature of his split with his Ex-wife kept both their names in the news.

Months into their marriage, 2Baba and Natasha are settling into their union. The musician's 50th birthday is a major milestone that offers the lawmaker the chance to celebrate her husband.