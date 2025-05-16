Mr Macaroni says he ‘knows what all women want’

Popular actor and activist Mr Macaroni has sparked conversation with his recent take on relationships, suggesting that what women truly want isn’t all that different from what men want: genuine love, care, and someone to lean on.
Speaking during a recent podcast appearance, the activist acknowledged that many people often associate love with financial stability; he believes the deeper desire is universal between both genders.
I think women and men want the same thing, to be loved and cared for. Sometimes, people just see me and think I'm just a chill person with no problems and have no idea. Mostly it's as a result of my personality too, I like to be there for people.
He opened up about his vulnerable side, speaking on how people often overlook the emotional needs of those who appear strong.
I mostly forget about myself, and then people see that and forget that me too I need someone looking out for me. Basically when there is someone who has your back and you know that you have for life, its a lot of relief and comfort.
You know that when you call that person, they're there for you. Sometimes it's them checking in on you too. Yes, a lot of people talk about money and all that, but I just feel like everyone wants to be loved and it has to be genuine.