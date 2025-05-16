Mr Macaroni says he ‘knows what all women want’

I mostly forget about myself, and then people see that and forget that me too I need someone looking out for me. Basically when there is someone who has your back and you know that you have for life, its a lot of relief and comfort.



You know that when you call that person, they're there for you. Sometimes it's them checking in on you too. Yes, a lot of people talk about money and all that, but I just feel like everyone wants to be loved and it has to be genuine.