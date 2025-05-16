Pulse logo
Mr Macaroni says he ‘knows what all women want’

16 May 2025 at 17:43
Popular actor and activist Mr Macaroni has sparked conversation with his recent take on relationships, suggesting that what women truly want isn’t all that different from what men want: genuine love, care, and someone to lean on.

Speaking during a recent podcast appearance, the activist acknowledged that many people often associate love with financial stability; he believes the deeper desire is universal between both genders.

I think women and men want the same thing, to be loved and cared for. Sometimes, people just see me and think I'm just a chill person with no problems and have no idea. Mostly it's as a result of my personality too, I like to be there for people. 

He opened up about his vulnerable side, speaking on how people often overlook the emotional needs of those who appear strong.

I mostly forget about myself, and then people see that and forget that me too I need someone looking out for me. Basically when there is someone who has your back and you know that you have for life, its a lot of relief and comfort.

You know that when you call that person, they're there for you. Sometimes it's them checking in on you too. Yes, a lot of people talk about money and all that, but I just feel like everyone wants to be loved and it has to be genuine.

