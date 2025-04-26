Mohbad’s death not caused by drug abuse – Pathologist testifies

Claims that late Nigerian singer Mohbad, real name Ilerioluwa Aloba, died as a result of drug abuse have been dismissed by Uwom Eze, a forensic psychologist.

Eze, who conducted the second autopsy and medical review on Mohbad, presented his findings during the coroner’s court sitting on Friday.

In his presentation, Eze argued that what was discovered in the singer’s system was not hard drugs but “regulated” doses of antihistamines, medications commonly used to treat allergy symptoms.

He added that he could not determine how the injection was administered, but upon examining the injury that led to it, he found it to be superficial.

“Even a newborn baby won’t die from that injury. At the time I conducted the autopsy, it wasn’t even there, maybe because of the post-mortem changes on the body,” he said.

“I couldn’t tell how the injection was given, because I had already lost (his) fluids.”

The pathologist said the singer may have died from a “severe allergic reaction” to the injected substance, which led to multiple organ failure.

He described the case as a “medical misadventure”.

“Considering all the postmortem findings, including ancillary tests and available information, a major disruption of vital organ systems of the body with resultant fatality due to a severe and rapid hypersensitivity reaction to a substance administered by parenteral route is plausible,” he added.

Adedayo Shotobi, the coroner, said the date for the final ruling will be communicated to all parties involved.

Recall that Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, after receiving an injection administered by auxiliary nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe.

He was buried the following day. On September 21, 2023, his body was exhumed by police for an autopsy.

In May 2024, the pathologist in charge of the autopsy revealed that the cause of death could not be determined due to the decomposition of his body.