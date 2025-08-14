Lizzy Gold recounts rift with Destiny Etiko in emotional birthday tribute

Nollywood actress and mother Lizzy Gold has opened up about a past fallout with her colleague Destiny Etiko, revealing that the two were estranged for two years due to gossip and misunderstandings in the film industry.

In an Instagram post celebrating Destiny’s birthday, Lizzy reflected on their separation, describing it as a lonely period for her. She said she channeled her energy into acting during the time apart, while often admiring Destiny’s ability to easily connect with others.

Two years ago we separated as friends because of too many ‘them say’ in Nollywood. I became lonely because I don’t make friends easily like you do. But I missed you, and sometimes I would watch the way you mingle so easily and wonder how you do it. I realized it’s your nature

Lizzy expressed gratitude that Destiny eventually saw through the rumours and reconciled with her, despite ongoing attempts by some to cause friction between them.

“Some people are still trying to resume ‘them say,’ but trust me, when you start with them say again, we would discuss and laugh over you. Everyone has grown; nobody has energy to listen to gossip anymore," she added

The actress went on to praise Destiny as a “beautiful soul” and “one of the few people that understand me,” while praying for her continued blessings and success. She urged her not to let outside forces come between them again.