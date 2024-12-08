Life just started - says Nollywood veteran Mama Rainbow on 82nd birthday

Veteran Nollywood actress, Idowu Philips, popularly known as “Mama Rainbow”, on Sunday celebrated her 82nd birthday.

Mama Rainbow took to her Instagram page, @mamarainbowofficial, to celebrate this milestone.

She wrote: “Age is just a number! 🎉 At 82, I’ve decided life is just getting started. I refuse to get old -feeling 45 and fabulous every single day! 💪✨️ Stay young at heart, my friends.

#youngAtHeart#82TheNew45#NeverTooLate#AgelessVibes” 😄😄😄 happy Sunday my children my family and friends.”

Some colleagues in the industry also took to the comment section to celebrate with her.

Yomi Fabiyi said: “More grace and youthfulness. You are blessed ma. LEGEND.”