‘Legedes Benz’ where? Here are 6 Nigerian celebrities who gifted their significant others luxury cars!

When it comes to romantic relationships, gifts and grand gestures are never very far away, especially when it comes to our Nigerian celebrities. They know how to go big or go home every single time, and one thing about our celebrities is that their go-to gifts are often luxurious cars!

From Range Rovers, to Mercedes Benz’s and German cars, our big names spare no expense for their loved ones.

Here are 6 such celebrities:

Davido & Chioma

Afrobeats maestro Davido is not just famous for his music but also for lavish gifts to his longtime partner and wife, Chioma. In 2018, he gifted her a Porsche Panamera for her birthday, complete with a custom plate that read "Assurance."

Then in May 2025, he gifted her a brand new G-Waggon worth over ₦450,000 million for her 30th birthday as the icing on the cake of her surprise birthday party.

Juma Jux & Priscila Ojo

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux is currently in the headlines for marrying Nigeria’s sweetheart Priscilla Ojo in multiple lavish ceremonies. To top off the ceremonies, on May 28, 2025, he gifted her a brand-new Range Rover.

In multiple viral videos, he was seen ushering his bride outside the wedding venue to surprise her with the raven-coloured luxury vehicle, and she was indeed surprised. This sweet gesture quickly became the talk of the town and the best way to top the grand wedding off.

Paul Okoye & Ifeoma Ivy

Former P-Square member Paul Okoye also splurged on his woman on numerous occasions but the most notable one was in July 2024, when he bought Ifeoma a brand-new Range Rover as a push present. The luxury car was a token of his appreciation to her for carrying their baby girl, before she was born.

Ned Nwoko & Regina Daniels

Over the years, Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has always received gifts upon gifts from her billionaire senator husband, Ned Nwoko. But in 2025, Ned gifted her a brand new Lexus SUV as a valentines day gift and she was indeed very surprised when she walked out of the house and saw the car.

Williams Uchemba & Brunella

In February 2022, Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba gifted his wife a Mercedes-Benz as a "push present" following the birth of their daughter, Kamara Uchemba. He shared a video on social media documenting the car purchase and delivery, expressing gratitude for his wife's sacrifices during the pregnancy and childbirth.

“From the sleepless nights to the back pains, and how standing up became your favourite sleeping position. Thank you for making me a father to the most beautiful baby I’ve set my eyes on. You are indeed a superwoman and your strength can’t be matched. I LOVE YOU,” he wrote in the caption.

Lizzy Anjorin & Lateef Lawal