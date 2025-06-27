Ladipoe shuts down reports of beef with Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper Ladipoe is brushing off speculations of a brewing rivalry with fellow rapper Odumodublvck, dismissing the buzz as tired narratives that do more harm than good to the culture.
In an interview on Line by Line, the Mavin Records lyricist was asked directly about his relationship with Odumodublvck and the rumoured subliminal shots in one of his older tracks. His response? There’s no beef — just respect.
“I like him. I feel like he's a necessary voice,” he responded curtly.
Yeah. I rap the way I rap, you know, and he raps the way he raps, that sound is needed. It's like, let me take it all the way back, like millennial times. You think of Jay-Z, you think of Nas, DMX's voice was so necessary. Who had that sound? I feel like OD has a very arresting presence on tracks. He has his own flow.
I think that that is the kind of thing that keeps rap interesting. It keeps rap evolving, and it keeps it moving. as far, as wide as it can go. You know, so I respect his music, and we have, we've met a few times, and we have a good relationship.
Responding to suggestions that a past verse may have been aimed at Odumodublvck, Ladipoe dismissed it outright.
But like, was that a sub for him? How? How? It's an old track, I didn't know what OD then. But it just shows how relevant the lyrics are.
