Kizz Daniel announces break from music to focus on family

Nigerian singer Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has announced that he is taking a break from music to focus on his family.

Making the announcement on X, Kizz Daniel said he’s been accused by his family of choosing his music career over them hence his decision.

He wrote, “No more recording for me …. Just enjoying life like it should be …. My family don diss me say I choose studio over them, I’m changing.”

The Afrobeats singer also spoke about retiring from music all together, hinting at the potential time he would quit music for good.

On retirement, the ‘Buga’ hitmaker wrote, “I have over 600 songs I want to dish out before I hang boot, so.”

Kizz Daniel’s remarks about taking a break from music and retiring from music came while responding to a fan on X who highlighted his habit of rapidly releasing music.

The fan made the observation after the singer teased another EP, ‘Orange Chase,’ barely a week after releasing his latest EP, ‘Lemon Chase.’

Shortly after he announced the lineup of guest artists on his upcoming EP, ‘Orange Chase’ on X, the fan wrote, “VADO wan finish us with over feeding ✌”

Kizz Daniel’s “Lemon Chase EP” features impressive collaborations with top Nigerian talents, and features tracks like “Black Girl Magic,” “Titi” with Fola, and “Al-Jannah” with Bella Shmurda and ODUMODUBLVCK.

‘Lemon Chase’, a seven track EP, is expected to be a teaser for Kizz Daniel’s upcoming album “Uncle K”.