Afrobeats Hitmaker Kizz Daniel returns with new album 'Uncle K (Lemon Chase)'

Nigerian hitmaker Kizz Daniel has released his keenly anticipated EP 'Uncle K.'

The project was scheduled for release in November 2024, but was postponed after Kizz Daniel suffered some personal loss.

The 7-track feature guest verses from Odumodublvck, Bella Shmurda, Phyno, Runtown, Fola, Angelique Kidjo, and Johnny Drille.

'Uncle K' sees Kizz Daniel continue his fine form for dropping hit songs that are easily digestible, enjoyable, and relatable.

On the project, he delivers party starters, stunning records that embrace indigenous music, and also crafts a song that pays tribute to his lost loved ones.

In 2024, the hitmaker took to social media to declare his desire to collaborate more, as he was tired of releasing solo hits. This informs the guest appearances on his upcoming project.

'Uncle K' comes off the back of 'TZA', which delivered the hit records 'Twe Twe' and 'Showa'.

The EP was scheduled to be part of his ‘Vado at 10’ celebration, where he will mark his success as one of Afrobeats' biggest stars.

In his over a decade run in the mainstream that kicked off with his smash hit single 'Woju,' Kizz Daniel has become one of Afrobeats most illustrious hitmakers.