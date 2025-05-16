'Just lie down and open your legs': Veekee James sparks debate with marriage advice

Fashion designer and influencer Veekee James has stirred controversy online following candid comments about sex and marriage dynamics.
Speaking from her perspective as a newlywed, Veekee offered blunt advice to her sister-in-law and women at large: do not deny your husbands sex, even when exhausted.
I have at least almost a year and a half of marriage experience. So don't deny your husband sex; it's not a lie. Sometimes you might be so tired that you cannot move and the last thing you want is anyone touching you.
Heck, on some days you may be able to see that he looks like he'd go and die in the bathroom. My sister, just lie down and opens your legs; you don't need to do anything, just make the crooked way straight.
She acknowledged that there are days when a woman’s exhaustion is visible and valid, but stressed that communication matters.
But on days when you're not really too tired, you'd just have to know how to say it and pet him that he would see you're also so tired
Veekee’s comments quickly went viral, sparking debate about the emotional and physical labor expected of women in marriage. While some praised her honesty and practical advice, others questioned why conversations around intimacy often place responsibility solely on women.
If we advice men as much as we advise women the rate of divorce would be lower, always dishing out marriage advice to women only on what you must do to your man , use the same energy and tell men what they must do and not do to their wives
Actually when I am tired , I tell my husband I am tired and he respects it.soemtime communication can solve some of those "rules and regulations" in marriage. Not one size fits all. Juat don't be tired everytime, body no be wood. Selah.
I agree with her 100%
All she said, FACTS. If you like listen, if you like keep thinking marriage is a warr zone.
